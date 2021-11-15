Play video

Watch ITV Anglia's report

A Northampton cleaner is polishing up her acting skills after landing a part in the panto at the theatre she has been keeping spick-and-span for years.

Sally Andrew is the resident cleaner at The Old Savoy, home of the Deco Theatre in Northampton and this year, her dream will be realised as she gets to star in the Christmas production of Aladdin.

She said: "It all sounds very romantic - 'cleaner becomes Panto star' but it's fair to say I'm no shrinking violent when it comes to performing in public.

"I've been dancing competitively for years, and absolutely love it and I've been on TV a few times, so you could say I'm not shy of the limelight!"

Ms Andrew runs Spotless Cleaning in Northampton as well as being a competitive and accomplished ballroom dancer.

After her dance partner landed a part in last year's panto, she got to thinking that this time around it should be her turn.

"I approached Jill Roach, the theatre's house manager, and her husband, Kevin, and asked if I might be considered," she said. "And to my very pleasant surprise, they both warmed to the idea, gave me an audition, and here I am."

Sally with Clive Fletcher (L) and Fern Roach (Middle) rehearsing for Aladdin Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Roach said: "Sally's a natural. She has a wonderful, bubbly, personality, is always full of fun and has experience of live performances. I had no doubt at all about offering her a part in the panto. She's going to be great."

Ms Andrew will make her panto debut playing the part of a police officer in Aladdin from December 10.