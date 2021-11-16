Cambridgeshire gun raids: Two jailed after police seize illegal firearms
A man has been jailed for 11 years following a raid on his home where police uncovered a cache of guns and ammunition.
Police had been tipped off that Aaran Ayres was storing firearms including a sawn-off shotgun, along with stolen plant machinery and caravans at a site in Kneesworth Road, Meldreth, Cambridgeshire, in November last year.
A jury at Cambridge Crown Court, found 25-year-old Ayers guilty of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate, four counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
A second man, 33-year-old James Matthews, of Spring Drive, Trumpington, was found guilty of four counts of transferring a shotgun unlawfully. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.
Detective Constable Sam Payne, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “The sentences passed reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed.
"These firearms, in the wrong hands, were capable of inflicting serious harm and I have no doubt that they would have been used to commit crime on the streets of Cambridgeshire.
"As a result of this investigation the public and local community are now safer and a large number of illegally held guns have been removed from circulation in the criminal community.”