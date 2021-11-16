A man has been jailed for 11 years following a raid on his home where police uncovered a cache of guns and ammunition.

Police had been tipped off that Aaran Ayres was storing firearms including a sawn-off shotgun, along with stolen plant machinery and caravans at a site in Kneesworth Road, Meldreth, Cambridgeshire, in November last year.

One of the guns recovered in a raid in Cambridgeshire

A jury at Cambridge Crown Court, found 25-year-old Ayers guilty of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate, four counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

James Matthews has been jailed for firearms offences

A second man, 33-year-old James Matthews, of Spring Drive, Trumpington, was found guilty of four counts of transferring a shotgun unlawfully. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Another of the illegal weapons recovered by police in Cambridgeshire

Detective Constable Sam Payne, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “The sentences passed reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed.

"These firearms, in the wrong hands, were capable of inflicting serious harm and I have no doubt that they would have been used to commit crime on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"As a result of this investigation the public and local community are now safer and a large number of illegally held guns have been removed from circulation in the criminal community.”