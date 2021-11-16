An amphibious vehicle is being used by the Environment Agency to reduce the risk of flooding.

The Truxor is designed to keep channels free from weeds and blockages and prevent rivers from overflowing. By cutting vegetation back before winter flood water is able to drain away faster.

It has been deployed in in East Anglia, working on sections of river around Kelvedon and Heybridge in Essex.

David Simpson, flood risk supervisor, said the machine was already having an impact.

"Truxor has proved to be a very beneficial piece of equipment. It is making a real difference in helping to reduce the flood risk to communities across the area," he said.

The Truxor has previously been used in Norfolk.

The Environment Agency said that as extreme weather caused by global warming becomes more common, machines like the Truxor would play an important role in reducing the risk of flooding.