A care worker who stole a disabled man’s bank card and used it to make hundreds of pounds worth of fraudulent purchases, including games consoles and Chinese takeaways, has been jailed.

Micah Archer went to the victim’s home in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on 23 September 2019.

The 25-year-old was meant to start a long-term position as his carer, as the victim had multiple complex health conditions and required round-the-clock care.

After working less than a day, however, Archer left and never returned.

The victim noticed fraudulent activity on his account a month later.

At that point, Archer had spent £587 on Argos purchases across London and a number of further failed attempts totalling £679.

He had made another fraudulent transaction of £50 at a Chinese takeaway.

It was this telephone number that he had used to make the takeaway order which helped officers track him down.

Officers discovered the telephone number belonged to Archer’s next-of-kin which was information held on his records with the care agency.

They discovered the items purchased from Argos, including PS2 games and mobile phones at Archer’s home in Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London.

Officers also linked numbers and email addresses Archer had made to make the purchases.

CCTV footage at the Argos stores also showed Archer’s partner collecting the goods.

Archer pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to five months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday.

Det Con Rachel Brown, who investigated, said: “This was a despicable act and a terrible breach of trust. To take from a man he was supposed to care for goes against everything the care profession stands for and Archer should hang his head in shame.

“This has been a lengthy investigation but I am glad we have got justice today and closure for the victim and his family.

“Fraud is a priority area for the force because it can have a profound impact on victims, financially and psychologically."