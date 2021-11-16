A message from the Pope will be delivered at a Westminster service next week to remember Sir David Amess, the Southend MP who was killed last month.

Westminster Cathedral

The requiem mass is due to be held at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday with the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, presiding while Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, will deliver a message from Pope Francis.

Pope Francis will send a message for Sir David Amess's funeral Credit: AP

The service is expected to be attended by current and former parliamentarians, with Ann Widdecombe giving the eulogy while doorkeepers from the House of Commons are set to provide a guard of honour.

Cathedral choristers and choirs from Southend, including the Leigh Orpheus and the Music Man Project, will sing.

On Monday a private ecumenical funeral will be held in Sir David's constituency where the Conservative MP's friend and colleague Mark Francois will deliver a eulogy.

Sir David Amess will be remembered at services next week

Sir David's close friend and former Tory MP Ms Widdecombe will again be involved reading a statement from his family before a funeral procession that will move through parts of Southend.

The MP was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex last month.

Ali Harbi Ali

25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

He is due to enter pleas in December.