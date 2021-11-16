Second man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Elveden

A second man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Suffolk village.

The man aged in his 30s was arrested today (Tuesday, November 16) and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning.

The victim was out jogging in Elveden on Tuesday (November 9) along London Road when a man attacked her, hitting her on the head and leaving her unconscious.

He attempted to pull down her leggings before fleeing the scene.

The woman was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a passerby and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

It happened some time between 11am and noon and the suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft9ins tall with brown stubble on his face and an English accent.

He was dressed in a black puffer jacket and was seen with a bike. Police made their first arrest on Friday when they took a man from Thetford in for questioning. He was released on bail on Sunday.

Officers are still investigating the scene and are appealing for witnesses who were in the London Road area, particularly between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction.