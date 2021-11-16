Play video

Watch a video report from ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray

A supermarket in North Norfolk which was destroyed in a fire is set to be rebuilt.

The Budgens store in Holt was engulfed in flames in June 2020.

Contractors will be onsite from next week and it is hoped the work to rebuild the store will be completed by winter 2022.

Havercroft Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the works.

The Budgens shop in Holt burning Credit: Lee Smith

While construction takes place, the temporary Budgens store will remain trading and Holt Post Office will continue to operate from Bakers and Larners of Holt.

At the time of the fire, the shop was closed because it had been shutting early during the pandemic.

Crews from across north Norfolk were called to tackle the blaze but were unable to save the building.

Fire destroyed the Budgens store in Holt Credit: ITV News Anglia

The supermarket was a major employer in the town and also housed the town's Post Office.

Some 82 people worked at the shop and the owners at the time said they were devastated and heartbroken.

The planning application approved by North Norfolk District Council said the new design "does seek to improve on the previous building by reconsidering the elements of the original building and refreshing them to provide a new store serving Holt for the future”.