It's a chart number one that no-one really wants and it's not something to be proud of - but now it's official: Britain's most bashed railway bridge has been revealed.

It's on B1078 Coddenham Road in Needham Market in Suffolk and new figures have revealed in 2020/21 it was struck 19 times, costing over £40,000.

Network Rail has also named two other bridges in the East in the "most bashed" top 10.

They are on Stuntney Road at Ely in Cambridgeshire and on Ipswich Road at Manningtree in Essex, but the top 10 also contains two entries from Wiltshire, and appearances from bridges in Staffordshire, Lincolnshire, the West Midlands and Leicestershire.

To try and combat the problem Network Rail has relaunched its Wise Up Size Up campaign.

It is aimed at reminding lorry drivers and haulage operators to check the height of their vehicles and plan their route to avoid low bridges.

Ellie Burrows of Network Rail said: “Bridge strikes cause unnecessary delays, costs and safety issues for road and rail users. To compound matters, they drain public funds which should be used on upgrading and improving our network."

The run-up to Christmas is traditionally the worst time for bridge strikes and there is particular concern this year because of the large number of newly qualified lorry drivers expected to be on the road.

A Caravan stuck under a rail bridge in Cambridgeshire

Despite the pandemic meaning there were fewer trains running over the last 12 months, across the country there were still more than 1,600 bridges struck at a cost of over £5m.

TOP 10 MOST BASHED RAIL BRIDGES

1. Coddenham Road, Needham Market, Suffolk (19 strikes)

2. St John's Street , Lichfield, Staffordshire (18 strikes)

3. Harlaxton Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire (16 strikes)

4. Stuntney Road, Ely, Cambridgeshire (15 strikes)

5. Bromford Road , Dudley, West Midlands (13 strikes)

6. Watling Street, Hinckley, Leicestershire (11 strikes)

7. Warminster Road, Wilton, Wiltshire (11 strikes)

8=. Ipswich Road, Manningtree, Essex (10 strikes)

8=. Thames Street, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey (10 strikes)

8=. Lower Downs Road, Wimbledon, London (10 strikes)