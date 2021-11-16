Three men have been charged with the murder of a man in Harlow in Essex.

The man in his 20s died following an assault in The Hides at around 5.40pm on Monday 8 November.

Three men were arrested in Bournemouth two days later.

Police said 23 year-old Jaden Drake, of Maclean Road, Bournemouth, and 18-year-olds Fraser Chung, of Tudor Avenue, Cheshunt, and Igors Anderson, of Tichkenhall Drive, Harlow, have all been charged with murder.

Officers are still appealing for anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, to come forward.

They particularly want to speak to anyone in the area between 3pm and 6.30pm or has footage of that time period.