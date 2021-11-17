The body of a woman has been found in woodland during searches to find a missing 36-year-old from Suffolk. Police made the discovery at 3.30pm on Tuesday off Tuddenham Road in Herringswell near Red Lodge.

Police believe the woman is Ginette Rose, who had been missing since Sunday night although formal identification has yet to take place.

Extensive searches have been carried out to locate Ms Rose, while her next of kin have been informed of the discovery.

A police scene put in place in the woods has since been lifted.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner.