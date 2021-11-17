Not so cunning Mr Fox: Animal rescued from electric fencing in Ipswich

The RSPCA was called to rescue a fox after he got caught in some electric fencing in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The fencing was wrapped tightly around the fox’s foot and a concerned member of the public said the animal had been shocked from the fencing which had been turned off immediately once the fox was discovered.

Animal rescue officer Natalie Read was called to the location on Wednesday 10th of November to help.

I managed to quickly cut the fox free from the wiring. The poor thing had been shocked from the fence. He had no obvious injuries and was bright and alert - but I took him to our East Winch Wildlife Centre for observation to get checked out after his ordeal. I’m just grateful to the caller for finding him and that I was able to get him free from his predicament. Natalie Read, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer

The fencing was wrapped around the fox's foot. Credit: RSPCA

The fox is recovering at the wildlife centre near King's Lynn and will hopefully be released back into the wild when he's had the treatment and care he needs.

Despite his ordeal this poor fox is recovering well in our care. He has been assessed by a vet and was x-rayed. The x-ray revealed he has some kind of metal wire in his stomach and we will need to carry out an endoscopy to try and remove it once he gets a bit stronger. Hopefully we'll soon be able to return him where he belongs - the wild. Evangelos Achilleos, East Winch Wildlife Centre Manager

