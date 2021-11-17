Not so cunning Mr Fox: Animal rescued from electric fencing in Ipswich

The RSPCA was called to rescue a fox after he got caught in some electric fencing in Ipswich, Suffolk.
The fencing was wrapped tightly around the fox’s foot and a concerned member of the public said the animal had been shocked from the fencing which had been turned off immediately once the fox was discovered.
Animal rescue officer Natalie Read was called to the location on Wednesday 10th of November to help.
The fox is recovering at the wildlife centre near King's Lynn and will hopefully be released back into the wild when he's had the treatment and care he needs.