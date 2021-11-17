Police investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman who was out jogging in Elveden have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to about the attack.

The woman was out running on London Road, the old A11, when she was approached by a man and assaulted between 11am and noon on Tuesday 9 November.

The young woman was hit on the head and the man then tried to pull down her leggings. He then fled the area.

Police said they have worked closely with the victim to produce the e-fit, from which they hope someone may recognise the man.

Police searching in woodland near the old A11 at Elveden. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The suspect is described as:

A white male

Approximately 5ft 9ins tall

With brown stubble on his face

Speaking with an English accent.

Wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

The woman was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public and was taken to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged. She continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.

Suffolk police searching the old A11 at Elveden. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The police investigation so far:

A man aged in his 30s, from Thetford, was arrested on Friday 12 November and was later released on bail.

A second man was arrested on Tuesday 16 November, also aged in his 30s, on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released on bail.

Officers have carried out searches in the areas around London Road and Elveden Road.

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area.

They particularly want to speak to anyone who was between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction or any motorists that passed through and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

"This was a frightening experience for the victim, and we continue to support her," said Temporary Det Ch Insp Tamlyn Burgess.