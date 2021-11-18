Arts venues in the East to get share of £6.1 million to recover from pandemic

Theatres, museums and cultural organisations across the East of England have been given a share of £6.1 million to help them recover from the pandemic.

The grants from the Culture Recovery Fund will be awarded to 58 organisations in the Anglia region.

It includes £125,000 for the Mercury Theatre in Colchester.

Steve Mannix, Executive Director of the Mercury Theatre, said: "The last 18 months have been traumatic for our sector and we are eternally grateful for the support that we’ve received.

"Quite simply – without this support our doors and those of similar regional theatres and cultural venues across the UK would just not be open."

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester was awarded £125,000 to help recover from the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Venues in the East of England to get grants include:

£445,761 - Cambridge Arts Theatre

£293,777- Luton Cultural Services Trust

£319,500 - Peterborough New Theatre

£435,234 - Northampton Theatres Trust

£63,773 - Corby Cube Theatre Trust

£42,000 - Norwich Puppet Theatre

£58,154 - The Regal Stowmarket

£125,000 - Mercury Theatre, Colchester

£25,000 - East Anglia Transport Museum

£198,093 - Epic Studios, Norwich

£228,443 - Norfolk Museums Service

Culture Secretary and Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”