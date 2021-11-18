Search dogs have been brought into help police Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police have brought in cadaver dogs to help in the search for missing teenager Sarah Benford, as they excavate a field in a bid to solve the 21-year mystery of her disappearance.

Officers have been digging at open land near Valley Walk in Kettering, Northamptonshire, since Monday, after they received "significant" new intelligence as to what happened to the 14-year-old.

Cadaver dogs are usually used in emergency situations to help find human remains.

Sarah Benford went missing in 2000. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Teams still at the search site Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sarah has not been seen alive since she went missing from a Northampton care home on April 6, 2000.

Northamptonshire Police opened a murder investigation, but despite a four-year inquiry including several arrests as well as searches in Kettering, London and Wales, nobody has ever been charged.

A 70-metre square area was sealed off on Monday, and police search teams and forensic archaeologists have used ground penetration radar equipment to look for any movement or disturbances in the earth below.

Sarah had been living at Welford House care home in Northampton when she went missing, 21 years ago.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search, and the one-year anniversary was marked with a campaign which put her photograph on milk bottles in an attempt to jog people's memories.