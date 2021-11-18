Play video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Phil HornbyThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 18 November 2021

The controversy over parliamentary standards continues at Westminster all sparked by an attempt by the government to delay punishment of Conservative MP Owen Paterson who had been found to be breaking the rules of the House of Commons. He later resigned.

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for his handling of the Westminster sleaze row amid continued frustration and anger among Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister reportedly admitted he “crashed the car into a ditch” in the row over standards at Westminster in the wake of the Owen Paterson row.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insisted the Government is committed to “fixing the problem” but Chris Bryant, the chair of the cross-party committee tasked with detailing the plans to tackle MPs’ second jobs, said the Prime Minister’s proposals had “not really been thought through very properly”.

At a private meeting of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson took responsibility for the Government’s botched attempt to get Owen Paterson off the hook after he was found to have broken the rules on paid lobbying.

The COP26 Climate Summit saw representatives of nearly 200 countries come together in Glasgow to tackle global warming. Although agreement was finally reached, the conference failed to achieve all its goals.

Adrian Ramsay, the Green Party co-leader and former Norwich City councillor branded the outcome of COP26 as "a colossal disappointment and a wasted opportunity."

He said: "Whilst we saw some of the right sentiments, the actual action that was on the table to deliver on that was just nowhere to be seen."

It's hard to see that it is much more than the 'blah blah blah' because the money is still going into road building and airport expansion. It's not going into the public transport, the greening of homes or supporting local farmers that we need it to be doing if we're going to tackle this problem. Adrian Ramsay, Co-leader Green Party

Political Correspondent Phil Hornby was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Daisy Cooper MP, Baroness Gillian Merron and Peter Aldous MP

ITV News Political Correspondent Phil Hornby was joined on the programme by three politicians to debate the issues affecting the East of England:

Peter Aldous was elected the Conservative MP for Waveney in Suffolk in 2010

Daisy Cooper has been the MP for St Albans in Hertfordshire since 2019 and in the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats

Baroness Gillian Merron is a shadow health minister for Labour in the House of Lords. She was an MP in Lincolnshire from 1997-2010

The Green Party's Adrian Ramsay called on the government to urgently implement a comprehensive programme to green people's homes, to improve public transport and to support farmers to produce our food locally in environmentally friendly ways.

