He's travelled deep into space, shone brightly as a Hollywood star - and now George Takei has returned to Milton Keynes.

The actor, best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek, was visiting the National Film and Sci-fi Museum, where he sat down for a chat with ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard.

In a wide-ranging interview, he reflected on his return to Milton Keynes, his lucky break at landing the part that made his name, and the memories of a childhood in a post-Pearl Harbour US that continue to fuel his drive for social justice.

And he also sounded a cautious note about future space travel, warning that it must be done responsibly.

"I'm not happy with Planet Earth - we are despoiling it," he said.

"We are boldly going where others have not gone before - and I hope we can do it much more responsibly than what we've done on this planet."