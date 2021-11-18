Demand for vintage tractors is pushing prices to record highs, according to an East Anglian auction house which specialises in selling agricultural machinery.

Cambridge-based Cheffins says tractors from the 1980's are especially popular.

A record £210,112 was paid for a 1983 County 1474 "short nose" which was bought by a UK-based collector. The tractor had seen two owners from new, had just 100 hours on the clock and a pre-sale estimate of between £60,000 and £70,000.

A 1989 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee sold for £34,840 Credit: Cheffins

A 1984 Massey Ferguson 699 sold for £16,750 Credit: Cheffins

Oliver Godfrey, from Cheffins, said: "Tractors from the 80s and 90s are particularly sought-after at the moment, and you cannot put a price on the nostalgic value attached to some of these machines.

"And the examples from the 70s, 80s and 90s are really now starting to take off as the younger generations of farmers look to buy the examples which they used perhaps when they first started working on farms, or those which remind them of their childhood.

"This has always been the case, and as we start to see more buyers in their 30s and 40s, the demand for something like a good condition Massey 135 perhaps from the 1970s or a Ford 7810 from the 1990s has gone through the roof."

A 1984 Massey Ferguson 135 sold for £7,600 Credit: Cheffins

A rare 1966 Northrop 5004/6, built at Ware in Hertfordshire, sold for £79,864, well above its £40,000 - £50,000 estimate Credit: Cheffins

Auctioneers added that vintage tractor sales were attracting collectors and enthusiasts from across the UK, with overseas purchasers bidding online.