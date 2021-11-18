Vintage tractor prices 'being driven up by 1980s nostalgia'
Demand for vintage tractors is pushing prices to record highs, according to an East Anglian auction house which specialises in selling agricultural machinery.
Cambridge-based Cheffins says tractors from the 1980's are especially popular.
A record £210,112 was paid for a 1983 County 1474 "short nose" which was bought by a UK-based collector. The tractor had seen two owners from new, had just 100 hours on the clock and a pre-sale estimate of between £60,000 and £70,000.
Oliver Godfrey, from Cheffins, said: "Tractors from the 80s and 90s are particularly sought-after at the moment, and you cannot put a price on the nostalgic value attached to some of these machines.
"And the examples from the 70s, 80s and 90s are really now starting to take off as the younger generations of farmers look to buy the examples which they used perhaps when they first started working on farms, or those which remind them of their childhood.
"This has always been the case, and as we start to see more buyers in their 30s and 40s, the demand for something like a good condition Massey 135 perhaps from the 1970s or a Ford 7810 from the 1990s has gone through the roof."
Auctioneers added that vintage tractor sales were attracting collectors and enthusiasts from across the UK, with overseas purchasers bidding online.