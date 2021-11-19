Doctor jailed after using hidden cameras to spy on women

A doctor from Norwich has been jailed for more than two years after spying on women using hidden cameras.

Vinesh Godhania, 33, from Marlingford Way, admitted setting up covert cameras to film his victims.

He also hacked into women's computers to gain photos, personal information and passwords.

The offences were committed over an eight year period, from 2012 until 2020, when Godhania was initially a medical student and then went on to qualify as a doctor.

Godhania pleaded guilty to seven counts of voyeurism and eight counts of unauthorised access to computer material.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Detective Sergeant Ian Russell, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, said: “These were despicable actions by a man in a position of trust, and I’m really pleased he will now be facing time behind bars.

“I’d like to thank the victims for their bravery throughout this case. It’s thanks to their support and courage that Godhania has been jailed.

“This abhorrent behaviour is never acceptable and we will work hard to ensure that those who look to take advantage of others in this sickening way are identified and made to face the consequences of their actions.”