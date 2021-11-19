Play video

Watch Judy Murray talking to ITV Anglia's David Whiteley about the Elena Baltacha Foundationn and its on-line auction

An online charity auction has got underway to help young people follow in the footsteps of the late tennis player Elena Baltacha.

Elena, who lived in Ipswich, died of cancer in 2014. The auction www.loveallauction.com is live until November 21st.

It includes more than 150 lots featuring highly collectable memorabilia, original artworks and unique experiences from the worlds of tennis, major sports, entertainment, literature, visual arts, fine dining and hospitality.

​All proceeds will support grassroots tennis programmes for disadvantaged children in the UK and international cancer research; screening and care for women, teenagers and young adults.

