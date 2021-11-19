Play video

Watch a computer animation of how the new system might work

Plans for a multi-million pound public transport network across Hertfordshire have gone on show in a virtual exhibition.

The Hertfordshire to Essex Rapid Transit, or Hert for short, would link Hemel Hempstead to Harlow. A series of virtual events are planned for residents to have their say.

Transport chiefs hope the scheme would reduce car journeys and make it easier to travel across the county.

The project could cost as much as £2.5 billion to develop and build.