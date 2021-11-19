New speed limits on Cambridge guided busway after fatal crash

A 30mph speed limit has been extended to help improve safety on the Cambridge guided busway.

Cambridgeshire County Council made the decision after the death of a woman who was struck by a bus on 26th October.

Kathleen Pitts, 52, was on foot when she was hit on the busway between Cambridge railway station and Long Road.

Cllr Peter McDonald, Chair of the Highways and Transport Committee, said: “As is always the case after an incident, we looked again at the busway and have decided that there may be some benefit in moving back the start of the 30mph zone to Long Road Bridge on the southern section.

"This action is separate from the incident on 26 October 2021 which is still the subject of review and investigation.”

A death on the Cambridge busway is subject to an ongoing independent investigation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 30mph speed limit is now in place on the city bound track all the way from Long Road Bridge to Hills Road Bridge, the bus operators have been told and the signs will be installed shortly.

Cllr McDonald added: “Earlier this month, I updated the Highways and Transport Committee about an independent review we have commissioned following a recent tragic incident on the busway, this will look into what has happened on this section of the southern busway.

“We have appointed an expert who has already started reviewing evidence and will visit the site in December.

"It is important that this review is thorough, but we will be working with the expert to ensure that it is completed as soon as possible, and we will update on progress when we are able to.”