Northamptonshire police officers' miracle escape after crash on A45

Two Northamptonshire Police officers involved in a collision which wrecked their car and closed the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough are miraculously "safe and recovering".

The county's Chief Constable Nick Adderley tweeted a picture of the wreckage, adding that it's a "miracle" they walked away from the collision.

The front end of the vehicle is completely crushed - leaving people wondering how both officers escaped alive.

John Apter, Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales said: "So glad to hear that they’re doing ok. Please pass on my very best to them."

The collision happened on the A45 eastbound between Great Billing and Earls Barton on November 18th. The road was closed for a number of hours.

The cleanup took hours Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Sergeant Sam Dobbs, who Chairs the Northants Police Federation said: "Thanks for all the concern expressed to Northants Police & Northants Chief about these officers who described as ‘bloody amazing’ the public who came to their aid at the scene. They’ve been looked after well by the NHS & Force."