Searching for weapons near a children's park: police clamp down on knife crime

Watch Graham Stothard's report from Kempston.

Police in Bedfordshire searched for knives, guns and other dangerous weapons metres from a children's play park as part of their drive to stamp out knife crime.

Sweeps for weapons have been taking place across the region, and officers have been visiting schools to educate children about the dangers of knives.

Police conducted a trawl of Addison Howard Park in Kempston as part of a week-long nationwide action, called Operation Sceptre, specifically targeting knife crime. Last month they found a machete and axe in the park.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from Bedfordshire Police said: "I think unfortunately, a lot of it is to do with the gang culture. A lot of young people think that they need to carry a knife to protect themselves. This simply isn't true.

"Only 1% of young people carry a knife. And you are much more likely to get harmed if you carry a knife yourself. So it is a myth and it's a dangerous myth as well."

Azaan Kaleem was killed when he was just 18.

Roseann Taylor is someone who knows only too well the tragic consequences of knife crime.

Her son Azaan Kaleem was murdered three years ago at just 18. He was walking home from a funeral with his girlfriend at the time. Three 18-year olds and a 20-year old were jailed.

Roseann Taylor said: "He was they tried to stab him up to 20 times, and it happened so quickly and it didn't actually look as though that was what was happening. But that's what we mean when we say that people are desensitized.

"I thought it was something that happens on the TV. It would never affect me. And I think losing him has changed my life in so many ways, in positive ways. He saved so many lives, even though he's not been alive, you know.

"If we touch just that one person with his journey, that saves a whole generation. So for me, that's like the biggest gift of all. So we kind of, I hang on to the positive moments."

From June 2020 to June 2021 there were 628 serious offences involving a knife in Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire isn't the only county affected. In Cambridgeshire that figure was 667 in Hertfordshire 706.

In Bedfordshire's last week of action, hundreds and hundreds of weapons were handed in at drop in points where you can leave them anonymously.

Sergeant Phill Boyd of Bedfordshire Police said: "There was almost 1400 weapons found, seven of which were firearms. So that's a huge statistic. In the weapons sweeps that week as well, there was around 13 weapons found. So these are very worthwhile actions for us to take."