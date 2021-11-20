Building for the future: The students set to fill the skills gap in construction

Play video

Watch our report from Graham Lewis

The construction industry is growing rapidly with people looking for new homes or to extend their current property.

However that's led to a shortage of skilled labour, a gap which the Construction Industry Training Board, or CITB, aims to fill every year.

They've been holding a competition at their headqarters near King's Lynn for some of the best students from colleges across the country.

Charley Evans, Competitor Credit: ITV Anglia

Among them is 19-year-old bricklayer Charley Evans.

He's one of 50 competitors taking part in Skill Build, a competition whhere the finalistsare tested, against the clock, at the CITB's headquarters in Bircham Newton near King's Lynn.

I sort of wanted to show people what you can do with bricklaying because a lot of people think it's just building houses, but it goes a lot further than that Charley Evans, Competitor

Nicole Smith, Competitor Credit: ITV Anglia

It took 24-year-old Nicole Smith several years to find her vocation in life, she's competing in the painting and decorating competition.

The industry has definitely grown a lot in the past few years and there's a lot more women in the construction industry like myself and it's good I enjoy it Nicole Smith, Competitor

The competition is described as the Olympics of the building world.

As well as celebrating the skills the students have learnt it's hoped it will encourage more people into an industry which faces growing labour shortages.

Construction is absolutely booming at the minute and in order to meet that boom we need more skilled people Tim Balcon, Chief Execuitve Officer, CITB

Jack Goodrum, Judge Credit: ITV Anglia

One of the competition judges, Jack Goodrum from Downham Market, knows what it's like on the other side, as well as being a finalist four years ago, he took part in the International Skill Build competition in Russia two years ago.