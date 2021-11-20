Luton man critically ill after football match ‘attack’

A man from the Luton area is critically ill in hospital with a head injury after a Luton match against Queens Park Rangers.

Police believe the 52-year-old may have suffered injuries following an attack. His condition is being described as life threatening.

He was found at 9.50pm on Friday, near the Uxbridge Road junction with Devonport Road, close to the west London stadium.

Police believe he may have been assaulted or caught up in disorder following the Championship match and have appealed for witnesses.

Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Arrash Faghihi said the incident happened in an "extremely busy" area and urged any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage which may be relevant to contact the force.