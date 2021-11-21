Boy assaulted in Ipswich churchyard

A teenage boy has been assaulted in a churchyard in Ipswich.

The teenager was in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, near the Waterfront, on Saturday (20 November) afternoon when he was assaulted by another male.

The suspect then ran into a waiting car and escaped.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, with the injuries not considered to be life-changing.

Police have been given extra powers to stop and search people in the area in an effort to find those involved.

Extra patrols are also taking place.

Officers believe the two were known to one another and despite still searching for the suspect say there is no wider threat to people in Ipswich.