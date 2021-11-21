Tat Modern ? Art show celebrates Norwich's tattooists

Nine tattoo artists from Norwich have been displaying their work at an art show in the city.

Some of the tattoo art on display at the Studio 20 Gallery in Wensum Street in Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

'Where is my mind?' featured the work of Norwich tattoo artists Al Commons, Craig Robinson, Dan Allen, Lacey Law, Meg Whitlam, Steve Regan, Will Sparling and Wink Evans.

More work by Norwich tattooists Credit: ITV Anglia

The show was for one night only at Studio 20 in Wensum Street with all proceeds going to MIND. Organiser Steve Regan said lockdown had affected them mentally as well as financially as they were unable to work.

Play video

Another work by one of Norwich's tattoo artists Credit: ITV Anglia