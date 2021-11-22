A man has been arrested over an assault following a Luton match against Queen's Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in London.

Police said a 52-year-old Luton man was found with a serious head injury at around 9.50pm on Friday, after the match.

Police believe the man may have been assaulted or caught up in disorder following the Championship match and have appealed for witnesses.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics, and remains in a life-threatening condition.

On Sunday, the Met arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who witnessed the disorder after the Championship match to come forward.

Anyone with mobile phone footage has also been urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers.