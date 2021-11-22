Charities benefiting from the legacy of Sir David Amess's work say they are thankful for the donations they are receiving in the wake of his funeral.

Sir David's family had requested that instead of flowers and other tributes, donations be made to the charities he championed.They include The Dog's Trust, The Music Man Project, Prost8, Endometriosis UK, and the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue.

Sir David was patron of Prost8 - founded by his friends of more than 20 years Paul and Cindy Sayer to support men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Paul Sayers said: "It just meant so much to us that he chose us, well the family have chose us, as one of the recipients of that money. "It has already started coming in, the figures starting to mount up and we can make good use of it. David was part of the charity from the very beginning and he will be part of the legacy ongoing."

Sir David was also a dog lover, and had supported the Dogs Trust in Basildon since it opened in 2014. Centre manager, Kelly McMaster said: "He was hugely enthusiastic about the work we do here, he's supported us in some of our parliamentary campaigns to help us end puppy smuggling, he's a real champion for dogs and for all animals. We will definitely feel his loss, he was one of the good guys."

Emma Cox, CEO of Endometriosis UK, said: “Sir David Amess worked tirelessly to raise awareness of endometriosis, and to improve services for those living with the condition. His support was key to ensuring increased public awareness and understanding of the condition.”

“Long before his senseless, tragic death, many individuals and families affected by endometriosis had expressed their gratitude to Sir David for making them feel that they were being listened to and believed – many of them have otherwise been ignored or misunderstood. We will never forget his achievements and support.”