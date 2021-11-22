The wife of a football fan who was attacked following a match between Luton Town and QPR has thanked supporters from both clubs for the help they have given to police.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 52-year-old Brian Rourke was left with a serious head injury. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

In a statement on social media, Mr Rourke's wife Vee thanked people for "all the love and support our family has received over the past few days from all around the world".

"It truly goes to show how loved Brian is to you all I would especially like to thank both Luton & QPR fans who have come forward and give very detailed events of that night."

She added that there had been "no change" to Mr Rourke's condition.

Luton Town also released a statement, expressing its sympathy for Mr Rourke and his family.

"The thoughts of everyone at Kenilworth Road are with Brian Rourke and his family at this incredibly worrying time," it said in a statement.

"When a member of the Luton Town family is ill or injured, it affects us all. Brian is known as a faithful supporter and we are praying that he makes a full recovery.

"The circumstances are under a police investigation but, however this came about, no supporter should go to watch a football match, as Brian did at QPR on Friday night, and suffer in this way.

"We urge anyone who has any information or evidence of the incident that led to his injury, to contact police to assist with their enquiries." Mr Rourke was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with mobile phone footage has also been urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers.