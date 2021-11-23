Boris Johnson and former PMs arrive at Westminster for Sir David Amess service

Senior politicians have joined mourners at a requiem mass for their late colleague, Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP was killed last month while serving his constituents.

Boris Johnson and former Conservative Prime Minsters Theresa May and Sir John Major were seen going into the service Westminster Cathedral, along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Pope issued a special tribute to be read out at the late Southend West MPs' mass on Tuesday, calling for a rejection of 'the way of violence.'

Read the Pope's full tribute to Sir David Amess here:

The Prime Minister and the Labour leader are both set to pay their respects to the father-of-five after he was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15.

Michael Gove and Sir David's fellow Essex MP Priti Patel were also present for Tuesday's mass, along with many senior members of the House of Commons.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, presided over the service.

Sir David Amess's coffin leaves the Palace of Westminster where it stayed overnight Credit: PA IMages

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, delivered the special message from Pope Francis.

The requiem mass followed Sir David's private funeral held in Southend the day before.

A photo of Sir David is carried into Westminster Cathedral Credit: PA Images

People lined the streets to pay their respects to the Southend West MP as mourners attended a private ecumenical service at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer arrives at the requiem mass for Sir David Amess Credit: PA Images

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, a friend of Sir David's, read a statement on behalf of the Amess family, similar to the one released shortly after his death, asking people to "set aside hatred" and urging tolerance.

Sir David's coffin, draped in a union flag, was carried by pallbearers from Southend Fire Service.

The hearse leaves the Palace of Westminster where the coffin laid in the chapel overnight Credit: PA Images

After the church service, they carried the coffin to a horse-drawn hearse for a procession around Southend.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Southend's Civic Centre to pay their respects as the hearse, led by four black horses, paused in front of it.