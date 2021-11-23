Bring it on! Olympic gymnast Louis Smith stars in Lin-Manuel Miranda musical

Play video

With a month to go until Christmas people across the region will soon be heading to their favourite pantomimes.

Those in Peterborough have an extra treat though this year, with the UK premiere of a Broadway musical ‘Bring it On’.

Former Olympian and local legend Louis Smith stars in the show alongside Love Island’s Amber Davies.

It features original music and lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Coming back home and premiering this in Peterborough is a great feeling and it feels very special. It’s very different competing around the world [in the olympics] but this is just a lot of good fun and what everyone needs after the pandemic. Louis Smith

Peterborough-born Louis will play Cameron in the show, which will run at the Southbank Centre in London after the New Theatre launch.

Smith was Great Britain's first individual Olympic medallist for a century when he won bronze on the pommel horse at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

He won a team silver in the pommel at London 2012, later that year taking the crown in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and most recently winning ITV’s The Masked Singer.

He retired from Gymnastics in 2018.