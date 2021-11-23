Charlie's 'Movember' marathon raises thousands in memory of his grandfather

Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

'Movember' is now a furry fixture in the charity calendar - the annual spectacle of weird and wonderful facial furniture grown to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

But not every fundraiser is sculpting one of those titanic - and in some cases - tragic 'taches.

Charlie Pynn, from Ashley near Newmarket, is only 10 but he's found another way to make his fundraising mark.

When his dad Ollie committed to running 5km every day this month, Charlie decided to join in.

"I was just going to tag along for about three," he said. "But after that I thought 'I can do this'.

"When I got to 10, I thought 'I've done 10 I can do 20 more'."

Charlie and Ollie Pynn on their 23rd consecutive morning run. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Charlie was desperate to raise money for research into Prostate Cancer, the disease which killed his grandfather John last year.

"I'm really proud", said dad Ollie. "I thought he'd join me for the first couple but then he kept going and he kept going and he kept going! It's amazing that he's done it."

The pair have had lots of support, from the youngster's class at Cheveley Primary School and friends who've joined them on their daily runs in the early hours before school.

"I wouldn't do it without my dad doing it," said Charlie.

"When you're talking while you're running you don't really feel the pain. Also it's just good company - I wouldn't get up if he didn't tell me to."

Charlie and Ollie's fundraising page is here.