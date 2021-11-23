Night shelter warns lack of volunteers could see rough sleepers out in cold

Play video

A homeless charity in Milton Keynes says without more volunteers it may not be able to keep people off the streets this winter.

The Winter Night Shelter says it's not able to provide the support people need due to the lack of confirmed helpers.

It comes at a time when the numbers of people sleeping rough are claimed to be higher than ever.

The community hub in the old bus station is a lifeline for the homeless and vulnerable Credit: ITV Anglia

The Winter Night Shelter is based in a former bus station in Milton Keynes and provides help to the vulnerable, lonely and homeless.

Normally at this time of year they'd be providing overnight accommodation. At the moment they can't though, they don't have enough volunteers.

Sarah Millington from the charity says it's worrying because the pandemic has fuelled a rise in the number of people falling into homelessness.

We've got the overnight venues ready, the beds ready. We've got very careful COVID measures in place to protect everyone, keep everyone as safe as possible, and we just need to recruit the volunteers who make it. Sara Millington, Winter Night Shelter MK

If they don't get the shelter up and running, up to 15 people could be forced to sleep in the winter cold.

Not far from the shelter, are pop up tents where homeless people are sleeping.

Research done in Milton Keynes shows that one in 117 people in the town are classed as homeless, but it's not an issue that's confined to MK.

The charity Shelter says 100,000 families were homeless at the start of 2021

And in England 91 are made homeless every day.

More than 16,000 are placed in emergency accommodation in poor conditions and having to share basic facilities like bathrooms.

Stan isn't a rough sleeper but he had a stroke and heart attack a few years ago. He's a regular at the community hub.

Stan doesn't use the night shelter but says the community hub is a great place to get a much-needed cup of tea Credit: ITV Anglia

He says it's warm and welcoming, you can get a good cup of tea. He feels he fits in, and the community are a family.

Donna Elliott, from the Winter Night Shelter MK says for many people the building is a lifeline.

"There are so many people that have been stuck out in the winter months have been out on the streets due to Winter Night Shelter. They have come in, they've used the facilities, the venues, but it's gone on to get them housed."

So whether you fancy making tea or making beds, if you'd like to volunteer you should go their website, because the charity says as temperatures are falling the need will only become more urgent.