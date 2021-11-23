Northamptonshire's police chief hits back over critical report by inspectors

The chief constable of Northamptonshire has hit back at a report by the police watchdog, saying it does not reflect the progress the force has made.

Inspectors rated Northamptonshire Police as 'requires improvement' in six out of ten areas they looked at.

However, Chief Constable Nick Adderley said they had made "significantly more progress" than was indicated.

Northamptonshire Police was rated as 'requires improvement' in six out of 10 areas inspected. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Adderley added: ”We are definitely moving in the right direction and that is hugely encouraging, but I’m confident that the officers and staff of Northamptonshire Police, as well as the public we serve in this county, will feel we have made significantly more progress than is indicated here."

Inspectors recognised the improvements made by Northamptonshire, but said there was still a lot more work to do.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “The force needs to get better at co-ordinating its community engagement and public scrutiny work. There is limited public scrutiny of its use of police powers, which needs to be addressed to make sure the force acts fairly and proportionately.

“The force is also missing opportunities to secure meaningful outcomes for victims, and it needs to make sure it can identify and support repeat victims so they can be properly safeguarded.

“Overall, I commend the progress made by Northamptonshire Police in improving the service it provides to the public. The force has clear plans for further improvements, which I will continue to monitor.”

Northamptonshire Police was told it needs to do more to protect vulnerable people. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Adderley said the report failed to take into account the improvements they had made in dealing with domestic abuse and protecting vulnerable people.

He added: “People reading this report may wish to conclude that this Force is still under-performing, something I would refute, but I do accept we have further improvements to make in some areas.

“However, the reality is that we have covered an enormous distance from where we were.

"And for those people living in the communities we serve every hour of every day, be under no illusion that we will continue to strive to be the best at what we do – fighting crime and protecting people.”