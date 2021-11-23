The Pope has called on the world to 'reject ways of violence' in a special tribute read out at Sir David Amess' funeral mass.

The message from Pope Francis was read in front of 800 mourners at the mass in Westminster Cathedral attended by the late MPs' family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fellow politicians.

Sir David, a devout Catholic, was stabbed to death while holding a clinic for constituents in October in Southend.

The Pope praised Sir David's years of "devoted public service" and called for mourners' resolve to be strengthened to "combat evil with good" and "build a society of ever greater justice".

Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers attended the service in London on Tuesday morning, following a private funeral held in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, on Monday.

The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea last month deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP.

As mourners gathered to remember him, the message from the Pope was read by Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, to convey "his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to the Amess family".

The special tribute read: “His Holiness recalls with gratitude Sir David’s years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith and evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and co-operation with the Holy See in its universal mission.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed while serving his Southend West constituents Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

It continued: "Commending Sir David's soul to the loving mercy of Jesus Christ our Saviour, the Holy Father prays that all who honour his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence, to combat evil with good, and to help build a society of ever greater justice, fraternity and solidarity."

Sir David was a regular visitor to the Vatican and carried around a boiled sweet which had been accidentally blessed by the Pope, according to the Guardian.

James Duddridge, Sir David's Conservative neighbour in Rochford and Southend East, perviously told the newspaper how Sir David found himself in a pickle as the pope walked down a line dispensing papal blessings.

“David, having a sore throat, reached into his pocket for a boiled sweet. David got his timing wrong. The pope took the sweet, thinking it was a revered object to be blessed. Blessed the revered object. And David had to put it back in his pocket. A holy sweet.

A photograph of Sir David Amess is carried into Westminster Cathedral ahead of the mass. Credit: PA

Sir David apparently would recount the incident, by pulling out a sweet and proclaiming: “And, this is the sweet. It’s been blessed. Mr Speaker, I suspect there have been many sweets passed off as the holy sweet.”

Former prime ministers Theresa May, David Cameron and Sir John Major sat side-by-side at the Mass led by Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

They were joined in a pew by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mr Johnson.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid were among senior Cabinet members also present.