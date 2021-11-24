A team of lottery winners with a combined wealth of more than £50 million have been knitting soft toys to raise funds for a Norfolk group that cheers people up with miniature donkeys.

The 18 knitters picked up their needles when they heard that Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, based in south Norfolk and better known as 'Mini Donks' needed more items to sell at its pop-up Christmas shop.

They crafted a haul of toy donkeys and woollen carrots. Credit: The National Lottery

All the money raised by selling the toys will help Mini Donks to continue its work taking miniature donkeys to see people with life-limiting conditions, special needs, dementia, and also various community and voluntary organisations.

A team of lottery winners also helped Mini Donks back in the summer. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among the knitters were 62-year-old Debra Pearce of Southend in Essex, who won £1 million in 2017.

Mrs Pearce, who was part of a team of lottery winners that helped Mini Donks build a yard extension this summer, said it was 'brilliant to support this wonderful organisation again'.

Every one of these knitted mini donks and carrots have been knitted by someone, like me, who was lucky enough to enjoy a life-changing win on the National Lottery. It would be nice to think that some of our luck might be passed on along with these knitted toys. Deborah Pearce, Lotto winner

Credit: The National Lottery

Sarah McPherson, founder of Mini Donks, said:

"A gang of National Lottery winners visited earlier this year and worked tirelessly to extend our stable yard, and I mentioned in passing we needed knitters to help with stock for Christmas. I honestly didn't for a second expect National Lottery millionaires from all over the country to give up their time and resources in this way, it really is an early Christmas present for us."

Funds raised will help keep the miniature donkeys fed through the winter months and enable the group to carry out visits.