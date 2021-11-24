Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found inside a property in King’s Lynn.

Officers were called to an address on Thoresby Avenue on Tuesday 23 November. A woman, believed to be in her 40’s, was found dead inside the property.

A police cordon has been put in place while enquiries take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A man in his 50’s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say it is believed both parties were known to each other, and that is was an isolated incident.