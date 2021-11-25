Essex maternity units battle staff shortages following resignations

Maternity units in Essex are still battling staff shortages following resignations, latest figures have shown.

The Mid and South Essex Hospital trust says its three hospitals at Basildon, Southend and Broomfield are continuing to suffer with staff shortages despite recruitment drives.

The trust has managed to recruit 33 new preceptor midwives – newly qualified midwives who undergo a period of training on the job. Of these 13 are based at Basildon, 11 at Broomfield and nine at Southend.

A report to the trust board shows Southend and Basildon continuing to face challenges both in a shortage of midwives and consultants.

It said: “There remain Midwifery Workforce challenges at all three maternity units. Interim arrangements are in place at Basildon Hospital in order to support current leadership challenges.

"There is a risk that recruitment may be unsuccessful due to challenges in culture and clinical activity

“The midwifery workforce remains a particular challenge due to midwives continuing to resign – moving out of midwifery for work-life balance.

“Recruitment for four consultants is in progress. The trust would require another four to six consultants to be compliant.”