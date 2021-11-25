A man held on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman has been de-arrested after detectives said they were no longer treating it as suspicious.

Officers launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a property on Thoresby Avenue, King’s Lynn in Norfolk, on Tuesday.

They were called at just after 8.30am after reports of concern for a person's safety, and the body of a woman in her 40s was found inside the property.

A man in his 50s was also found at the address and needed medical assistance. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment.

But after initial inquiries and a Home Office post mortem examination, detectives said they were not treating the death as suspicious. It remains unexplained, however.

The man previously detained on suspicion of murder has been de-arrested, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.