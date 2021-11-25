Play video

Stalham infant and Junior School in Norfolk are celebrating after winning national recognition for the way they teach science.

They've been awarded the Team Prize for Excellence in Primary Education from the Royal Society of Chemistry

Nominated by their peers, the team was chosen by the RSC's prestigious panel of judges as one of the most inspirational, innovative and dedicated groups of people in education.

Children enjoying their science lesson at Stalham Infant and Junior School in Norfolk

After receiving the prize, Rebecca Lamb, the schools' Science Lead said: "

We are so proud to win this award for our learning community. It is a wonderful reflection of the community spirit built between the staff, children and their families."

Speaking about why they chose Stalham Dr Helen Pain, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said:

"The staff and learning community of Stalham Infant and Junior Schools have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to chemistry education, and it is our honour to celebrate their considerable contribution."