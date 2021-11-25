Play video

Snow flurries and gusts of up to 70mph could hit the East of England this weekend as the season’s first named storm blows in.

Storm Arwen is expected to lead to disruption across the region, causing dangerous conditions on the road, and the potential for damage and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued yellow wind warnings for most of the UK on Saturday, with more severe amber warnings for the worst-affected areas in north-east England from Friday.

In the East of England, the strong winds on Friday night into Saturday will bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and hail and could result in localised snow in parts, with big waves and large swells along the coast.

Motorists have been advised to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

ITV News Anglia weather presenter Aisling Creevey said people should prepare themselves for the change in the weather.

“The winds will be strong - 55-60mph along the coast and 40-50 mph inland - but it is the frequency of the gusts that is the most notable feature," she said.

“It will be a wintry mix so don't be surprised to see some rain, sleet or hail over the weekend.

"There could be some small accumulations of snow overnight into Saturday but once the sun is up, they will melt quickly."

She added: "It's one of those times when if you don't have to travel we would advise you not to.

"It's been so mild recently so, by comparison, this will be extremely unsettled weather. We are not used to it and it might catch some people off-guard."

Driving advice

The RAC has advised drivers to prepare for strong gusts by slowing down and being "very careful" when passing high-sided vehicles or cyclists.

Spokesman Simon Williams said: "The settled weather being experienced by much of the country will end abruptly with the arrival of Storm Arwen, and will lead to some really challenging driving conditions.

"High winds can seriously affect vehicle handling, so drivers need to make sure that strong gusts don’t take them by surprise.

"In extreme windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it's important to allow extra time for journeys."