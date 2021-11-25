Cambridge city foodbank says many people around the city are having to choose between heating or eating.

Cambridge was once labelled the UK’s least equal city by researchers, and now the charity is warning this winter could be tough for some in the area.

Demand for support is well above pre-pandemic levels.

The foodbank says an increase in food and fuel prices alongside cuts to Universal credit are helping to create the problem.

People look at cambridge, they see the colleges, they see a really nice place, see people going up the river in punts, resteraunts, but behind that there are people who are really struggling. We're really glad that the foodbank is there to help them. Margaret Saner CEO, Cambridge City Foodbank

Margaret Saner, the CEO of the foodbank, went on to say that some parents are going without food, just to make sure their children can eat.

They currently operate 7 pick up areas and in 11 years of service levels of demand had never reached as high as during the pandemic.

10,185 three-day emergency food supplies given to people during 2020

To get support, or to donate food, visit the website for Cambridge City Foodbank.