Black Friday: Shoppers hit the streets

Play video

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report

Thousands of shoppers have been hitting our high streets and shopping centres looking for Black Friday bargains.

Last year's event was affected by the Covid pandemic but this year not even the wintry weather was keeping people away

Footfall across our town centres is expected to rise by almost 20 per cent this weekend - as many hunt for a festive bargain

Retailers are hoping to see shoppers return to our high streets Credit: ITV Anglia

One place that is reaping the rewards is Langley's toy shop in Chantry Place shopping centre. Managing Director Christopher Goulding said: "We've been extremely busy this week and in fact all last month, we had a black november so we've had offers on all month.

"We are constantly filling our shelves up. People are also buying early and we have definitely been the busiest we have ever been."

It's a similar story for Norfolk clothing brand Blakely. It's just opened a first pop up shop on London Street in Norwich

The company had record sales online during the pandemic and is now hoping for similar success on the high street too. Fateth Newman, the band's founder, said: "We have made the decision to come onto the high street because we feel like a lot of the online retailers these days are in danger of losing their soul and community is at the heart of everything we do.

"We have got the design studio at the back and obviously the main shop, so what we have tried to do is create a more immersive experience for the customer. We will see how this goes, so far so good, and we are just super excited about the future."

Our shopping habits may have changed over the last few years but after lockdown it seems that our high streets are beginning to come back to life.