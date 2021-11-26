Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a cyclist on the A1 southbound at Wyboston in Bedfordshire yesterday (Thursday 25th).

Emergency services were called at approximately 4.30pm to reports of a collision between a black Mazda MX5 and a man on a yellow push bike.

The cyclist, who was wearing a reflective jacket, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw either the car or the cyclist in the minutes leading up to the collision to get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of either the incident, or the car and the bike.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference number 282 of 25 November.