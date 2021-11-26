Play video

If you were young in the 1970s and 80s then you might spot yourself in a new documentary featuring footage from the Anglia archives.

Forever Young rolls back time to reveal young people growing up in the period and is proof that every new generation is determined to do things differently.

Among the the stories to feature is that the psychedelic pop group, the Global Village Trucking Company. Its members opted out of the rat race and set up a commune at Wortham on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to them between 1972 and 1975 they played in the region of 400 gigs.

In May 2008, members of the group got back together and played a number of festivals including Glastonbury.

Members of the Global Village Trucking Co at their Norfolk commune Credit: Forever Young

Watch a young Judy Finnegan talking about mini skirts

Also featured is the 10th Cambridge Folk Festival with artists from Britain, Europe and the States. Other gems include Teddy boys and girls enjoying a day out in Southend-on-Sea.

Students at the University of East Anglia in the 1980s Credit: Forever Young

Watch young people in Luton at the Starlight Youth Club in 1985

As the 1980s arrive there is breakdancing at the Starlight Youth Club in Luton as community leaders struggle to find something for young people to do.

Forever Young has been made by Norwich-based arts organisation Reel Connections with help from the East Anglian Film Archive.

The film is going on general release in January.

If you recognise anyone featured in the archives we'd love to hear about it. You can email us at anglianews@itv.com putting Forever Young in the subject line.