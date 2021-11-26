Urgent call for people in Essex to get their booster jabs this weekend

People in Essex are being told getting their booster jabs is 'the most urgent priority' in fighting against Covid-19.

People over the age of 40 are being encouraged to take advantage of the 'NHS’s Big Weekend Event' of walk-in and bookable appointments this Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr John Spence, who is responsible for Health and Adult Social Care in Essex said: “I am urging residents to please take up their booster vaccine as soon as they can. This is the most urgent priority in our fight against Covid-19 – we need to get boosters in the arms of everyone who is over 40 years old.

One in six people in Essex over the age of 80, and one in 4 people over 70 have still yet to get their booster. The booster jab is critical to best protect their health over the winter months. Getting the booster means they are far less likely to suffer complications of the virus as their immunity from their first two doses starts to wane. Cllr John Spence

“It will also help to reduce the number of hospitalisations and pressures on our health service this winter.”

Residents who are due their Covid-19 booster jab, once they have waited 6 months since their second dose (182 days), are being asked to book now to prevent a rise in Covid-19.

Cllr Spence added: “Keeping our focus on getting vaccinated for the first time where we haven’t been and getting the booster where we’re eligible is vital. Having a booster increases the chances of us all being able to have a happy Christmas.”