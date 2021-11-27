More than £100,000 raised for charities after Elena Baltacha auction

A charity auction in memory of the British tennis star Elena Baltacha has raised more than £110,000.

Elena, who lived in Ipswich, died of liver cancer in 2014 at the age of 30.

She was British number one for nearly three years and retired in November 2013.

The Love All auction was backed by Judy Murray, who said she was grateful to the world of tennis for uniting to help raise money.

Signed by Sir Andrew Murray, stunning artwork by Corrie Chiswell Credit: loveallauction

Among the 130 lots that were sold were signed memorabilia from the worlds of tennis, sports, music and entertainment, as well as experiences including VIP Hospitality at Tennis Grand Slams, major sporting fixtures, concerts and exclusive events.

The highest selling item was an oil painting of Sir Andy Murray as King Arthur created by the artist Corrie Chiswell, which went for £10,000.

Sir Cliff Richard memorabilia went for £8,600, while a racquet signed by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osak raised £5,100.

Memorabilia signed by Sir Cliff Richard, including his autobiography, went for £8,600 Credit: Love All auction

The money raised will support grassroots tennis programmes for disadvantaged children in the UK and international cancer research; screening and care for women, teenagers and young adults.

The £110,960 raised by the auction will go to the Elena Baltacha Foundation, which started after she died.

Since it was established it has helped hundreds of children get into the world of tennis.