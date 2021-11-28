Age UK warns of dangers to elderly and vulnerable as temperatures drop

Play video

Video report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Concerns have been raised for vulnerable people, as temperatures drop this weekend.

The charity Age UK says more volunteers are needed to help with tasks like shopping and ensuring elderly people are keeping safe and warm.

Felicity Thacker, who lives in Chatteris, is someone who benefits from Age UK volunteers.

She says that even though she has help from her son and her neighbours, the support she receives from the charity is invaluable, especially during the colder months. Felicity told ITV Anglia: "I don't remember the last time I went to the shops myself because I can't drive anymore and walking is difficult. It's so important to have help and I am very fortunate that I have a good son who comes to see me and friends nearby." Dee Potter from Age UK said: "Felicity has friends and family living nearby. Lots of people haven't got that.

"People always presume, 'I'm all right in my nice warm house, I can go out in my car' but just think of a neighbour up the road who may not have that. We'd urge people to just knock on their door and reach out to them. You can make a real difference."

Gritters have been out across the region's roads as temperatures tumble. Credit: ITV Anglia

In Hertfordshire and across our region, gritters have been out as the weather turns cold.

The AA has also warned people to put some warm clothes in their car, snacks and a shovel in case of emergency.

Cold weather can leave vulnerable people more at risk of heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and of course, now, there is the added threat from Covid-19.

From Monday, all but one of Cambridgeshire's vaccination centres will begin giving out jabs on a walk-in basis in a bid to prevent a winter crisis for the NHS.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated.

"We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to arrange their first, second, third primary or booster dose now."

"Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care."