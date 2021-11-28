Cambridgeshire man arrested after double murder in London

A Cambridgeshire man has been arrested after two people were found stabbed to death in London.

Met Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green just before 9.30 this morning (Sunday, November 28). A man and a woman were found stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man, who lives in Huntingdon, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards.

He remains in custody. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the deceased and to locate their next of kin. We attended the scene with London Ambulance Service and a woman and a man who had been stabbed and were unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with any information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously."